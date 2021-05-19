

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday see May results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, the index jumped 6.2 percent to a score of 118.8.



Australia also will see Q1 figures for wage prices; in the three months prior, wage prices were up 0.6 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year.



New Zealand will provide Q1 numbers for producer prices; in the previous three months, PPI inputs were flat on quarter and outputs were up 0.4 percent.



Japan will release final March numbers for industrial production; the preliminary reading suggested an increase of 2.2 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in South Korea and Hong Kong are closed on Wednesday, for Buddha's birthday and National Day, respectively. Both re-open on Thursday.



