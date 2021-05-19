

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM):



-Earnings: RMB1.78 billion in Q1 vs. -RMB5.35 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: RMB2.88 in Q1 vs. -RMB8.98 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB0.20 billion or -RMB0.34 per share for the period. -Revenue: RMB4.11 billion in Q1 vs. RMB4.74 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRIP.COM GROUP LTD ADR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de