

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Julius Baer Group Ltd. (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) reported that Assets under management or AuM rose to 470 billion Swiss franc at the end of April 2021, a year-to-date increase of 8%. The increase was driven by continued net new money inflows, positive stock market performance, and the softening of the Swiss franc - particularly against the US dollar, euro, and British pounds.



The company noted that its profitability rose significantly in the first four months of 2021 on the back of strong growth in client assets and a solid gross margin development.



The Group said it remains on track to deliver on the targets of the three-year revenue and cost-improvement plan started last year.



