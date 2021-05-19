

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L), a homewares retailer, Wednesday said its total sales for the first seven weeks of the fourth quarter increased 59% on a 2-year basis against the equivalent period in fiscal 2019.



Stores were closed in the comparative fiscal 2020 period.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the Board expects profit before tax to be significantly ahead of the latest range of analysts' expectations. The company anticipates full-year profit before tax will be in excess of 148 million pounds.



Analysts' current estimate for the company is for full-year profit before tax between 128 million pounds and 134 million pounds.



In its trading update for the first seven weeks of the fourth quarter commencing March 28, the company noted that sales growth has been very strong since the majority of its stores re-opened on April 12. The company continues to see good digital growth from home delivery and Click & Collect channels.



According to the company, the high sales growth reflects pent up demand following the extended store closure period, a buoyant homewares market and some benefit from the unseasonably cold Spring weather.



In the five weeks since stores re-opened, the company said it has performed significantly ahead of the market.



