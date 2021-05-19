

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), a Swiss semiconductor manufacturer, announced Wednesday a deal to acquire Cartesiam, a France-based Edge AI Software specialist. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



STM will acquire Cartesiam's assets including its IP portfolio and will transfer and integrate its employees. Closing of the deal is subject to regulatory approvals.



Cartesiam, a software company founded in 2016, specializes in artificial intelligence or AI development tools enabling machine-learning and inferencing on Arm-based microcontrollers.



Its flagship and patented solution, NanoEdge AI Studio, allows embedded systems designers without prior knowledge in AI to rapidly develop specialized libraries integrating machine-learning algorithms directly into a broad range of applications.



With this acquisition, STMicroelectronics expects to reinforce its AI strategy and to strengthen its technology portfolio to address the full spectrum of embedded machine-learning needs.



The NanoEdge AI Studio solution is fully complementary to STMicroelectronics' STM32Cube.AI toolset and will provide STMicroelectronics' customers with additional flexibility to integrate machine-learning into their solution.



