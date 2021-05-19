

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based aerospace company BAE Systems Plc (BA.L), Wednesday, in its market update, said its Group sales and underlying EBIT growth expectations for full year 2021 remain on track, at constant currency and that its guidance across all other metrics remain unchanged.



Segment wise, the Group said Air, Maritime, Electronic Systems and Intelligence and Security continued to perform strongly, and it witnessed a positive momentum in Platforms & Services (US).



While Combat vehicle production across multiple platforms continues to ramp, on track to meet delivery schedules, US ship repair performance is improving following COVID-19 and other disruptions experienced last year.



The Group said its Applied Intelligence has had a good start to the year with improved performance together with realized benefits from the restructuring.



In addition, the Group said its 2020 final dividend of 14.3 pence per share will be paid on 1 June 2021.



