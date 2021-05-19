

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc (MAB.L, MLB) Wednesday reported loss before tax of 200 million pounds or 33 pense per basic share during the six month period ended 10 April 2021, compared with loss of 121 million pounds or 22.6 pense per basic share in the same period a year ago.



Exclding items, loss was 31.8 pense per share compared with earnings of 6.5 pense per share last year.



Revenue for the period declined 78.9% to 219 million pounds from 1.039 billion pounds a year ago, impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic as only 14 weeks of restricted trading were permitted this year.



'M&B was a high performing business coming into the pandemic. With the support of our main stakeholders, we are now well placed to emerge in a strong competitive position and look forward to the removal of remaining trading restrictions in June such that the business is able to return again to full and sustainable profitability,' said Phil Urban, Chief Executive.



