

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's plc (MARS.L) reported a first-half net profit of £199.3 million or 31.5p per share compared to a loss of £28.0 million or 4.4p per share last year.



Underlying net loss was £105.9 million or 16.7p per share versus a profit of £7.6 million or 1.2p per share in the prior year period.



Total revenue for the period plunged to £55.1 million from £343.3 million generated a year ago.



The company noted that its first half-year was significantly impacted by COVID-19 regulations and nationwide lockdowns, with most of its pubs having been closed for much of the period.



Ralph Findlay, CEO said, 'Despite the challenges of the last year, the actions we have taken have ensured that Marston's has emerged a stronger and more focused business with a substantially strengthened balance sheet, a 40% stake in Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company and a clear vision for the future. This is my last set of results as Chief Executive Officer and I am confident that the business is in an excellent position to execute its strategy and deliver a return to growth as the country recovers from the pandemic...'



