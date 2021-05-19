Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus: Unglaubliche Steigerung der Goldproduktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LBHG ISIN: GB00B1FH8J72 Ticker-Symbol: SVT1 
Tradegate
19.05.21
09:12 Uhr
29,210 Euro
+0,030
+0,10 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SEVERN TRENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEVERN TRENT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,67029,21009:50
29,03029,19009:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEVERN TRENT
SEVERN TRENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEVERN TRENT PLC29,210+0,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.