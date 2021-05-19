

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.09 billion, or $4.17 per share. This compares with $329 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $24.19 billion from $19.61 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.09 Bln. vs. $329 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.17 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.25 -Revenue (Q1): $24.19 Bln vs. $19.61 Bln last year.



