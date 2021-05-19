

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation remained stable in April, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in April, same as seen in March.



Education cost gained 15.0 percent yearly in March and prices for clothing and footwear grew 2.5 percent.



Prices for health, and recreation and culture rose by 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, the HICP grew 2.9 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de