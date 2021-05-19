

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK) said that its shareholders approved items on the agenda by a large majority at annual general meeting on Wednesday.



At the annual general meeting, Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann, chief executive officer of the company, said that the company anticipates a strong upturn in demand in the current and the coming year.



The Annual General Meeting will be his last as Salzgitter's Chief Executive Officer. At the end of June, after 41 years in the steel industry, 26 of which were in the Salzgitter Group, he will retire.



Looking forward to the full-year, the company still expects a pre-tax profit of between 300 million euros and 400 million euros, and an increase in sales to more than 8.5 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

