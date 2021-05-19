

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Low cost airline JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) announced Wednesday that it will make its highly anticipated entrance into the transatlantic market with nonstop service between New York's John F. Kennedy international Airport (JFK) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR), starting August 11, 2021.



'The pandemic has opened doors to London's two busiest airports, and we look forward to bringing customers low fares and great service at both Heathrow and Gatwick,' said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue.



New York's Hometown Airline will further enhance its U.S. and U.K. schedules with nonstop service between New York-JFK and London Gatwick Airport (LGW) starting September 29, 2021. London service from Boston, where JetBlue is the leading airline, will start in the summer of 2022.



Flights on both routes will operate daily on JetBlue's new Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft with 24 redesigned Mint suites, 117 core seats and the sleek and spacious Airspace cabin interior. JetBlue is set to take delivery of three A321LRs in 2021, all operating on the JFK routes. Additional A321LRs scheduled for 2022 will operate Boston service.



Seats on both Heathrow and Gatwick routes are on sale starting today with low fares for U.S.-based travelers starting at $599 roundtrip for the airline's award-winning core experience and starting at $1,979 roundtrip for JetBlue's premium Mint experience. U.K.-based travelers can enjoy special introductory roundtrip fares starting at 329 British pounds for core and 999 pounds for Mint.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

