

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) said that it will repurchase up to 2 million shares to cover certain of its obligations arising from its long-term incentive and employee stock purchase plans. At the current share price, the shares represent an amount of up to about 91 million euros.



The repurchases will be executed through one or more individual forward transactions, to be entered into in the course of the second quarter of 2021.



Philips expects to take delivery of the shares in 2023.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PHILIPS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de