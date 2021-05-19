

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.9 billion, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $2.8 billion, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.5 billion or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $12.8 billion from $12.0 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.5 Bln. vs. $3.4 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.83 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q3): $12.8 Bln vs. $12.0 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.83



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

