

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electronics company Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) on Wednesday posted second-quarter net income of $186 million or $0.99 per share, higher than net income of $71 million or $0.37 per share in the same period last year.



Net income, excluding items, was $270 million or $1.44 per share, compared to $148 million or $0.78 per share in the comparable quarter of 2020.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, expected the company to report earnings of $1.34 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates, usually exclude, one-time items.



Revenues during the three-month period climbed 36 percent to $1.22 billion from $895 million in the year-ago quarter. Twelve analysts were expecting the company to post revenues of $1.21 billion during the period.



In the second quarter, orders rose 22 percent to touch $1.33 billion from $1.09 billion in the previous-year period.



Looking forward to the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share between $1.39 and $1.45 and revenues of $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion.



Analysts currently expect earnings of $1.38 per share on revenues of $1.20 billion in the three-month period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KEYSIGHT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de