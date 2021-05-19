

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Copart Inc. (CPRT) gained over 5% in extended session Wednesday after it reported its third-quarter results, with both earnings and revenues trouncing Wall Street view.



Third-quarter profit rose to $286.8 million or $1.19 per share, up from $147.5 million or $0.62 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.09 per share, up from $0.58 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.80 per share and revenues of $628.9 million.



Third-quarter revenues rose 33.4% to $733.9 million from $550.4 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $633.05 million.



CPRT closed Wednesday's trading at $120.99, down $0.18 or 0.15%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $6.02 or 4.98%, in the after-hours trade.



