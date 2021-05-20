

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release unemployment figures for April, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In March, the jobless rate was 5.6 percent following the addition of 70,700 jobs, with a participation rate of 66.3 percent.



Japan will provide March numbers for core machine orders and April figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In February, core machine orders were down 8.5 percent on month and 7.1 percent on year. In March, imports were up 5.7 percent on year and exports spiked 16.1 percent for a trade surplus of 663.7 billion yen.



Taiwan will release April numbers for export orders and Q1 data for current account. In March, export orders surged 33.3 percent on year, while the current account surplus was $27.33 billion in the three months prior.



China will see May numbers for its one-year and five-year loan prime rates; in April, they were at 3.85 percent and 4.65 percent, respectively.



Hong Kong will see unemployment figures for April; in March, the jobless rate was 6.8 percent.



Indonesia will provide April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports jumped 25.73 percent on year and exports spiked an annual 30.47 percent for a trade surplus of $1.56 billion.



