

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oatly Group AB said that it has priced its initial public offering of 84.38 million American Depositary Shares to public of $17.00 per ADS, which is the high end of the prior estimated range of $15.00 - $17.00 per ADS.



The each ADS represents one ordinary share. 64.69 million of which are being offered by Oatly and 19.69 million of which are being offered by certain selling shareholders.



The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 12.66 million ADSs from the selling shareholders at the initial public offering price.



The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 20, 2021 under the ticker symbol 'OTLY.'



The closing of the offering is expected to occur on May 24, 2021.



Oatly is a food brand from Sweden that produces alternatives to dairy products from oats.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OATLY GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de