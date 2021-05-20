

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY.PK) said Thursday that it plans to significantly accelerate its growth in the coming years.



At its Capital Markets Day, the company provided targets for the period to 2024. Adjusted EBITDA AL is to achieve an average annual growth rate of 3-5 percent, revenue of 1-2 percent. Free cash flow AL is to reach more than 18 billion euros by 2024. In the past financial year, it stood at 6.3 billion euros. All with a comparable composition of the Group and constant exchange rates.



Adjusted earnings per share are expected to rise to more than 1.75 euros by 2024 compared to 1.20 euros per share reported last year.



40-60 percent of earnings per share is to be paid out as Dividend. The lower limit for the dividend remains at 60 cents per share.



Revenues with business customers in the Germany and Europe operating segments are to rise by an average annual growth rate of around 2 percent to 2024. In the United States, T-Mobile US wants to double its share of the business customer market.



Deutsche Telekom said it will become climate neutral in terms of its own emissions by as early as 2025. From 2040, 10 years earlier than the original target, this will apply to the entire value chain.



The percentage of customers in Germany who can book a pure fiber line (FTTH) from Deutsche Telekom is to increase from the current level of around 5 percent to more than 60 percent by 2030. From 2024, more than 2.5 million FTTH lines are to be added per year.



The 5G mobile communications standard is to cover 97 percent of the population in Germany by 2024.



The company expects 30 percent of purchases by customers in Germany to go via our electronic channels by 2024.



