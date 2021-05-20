

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's USA is accelerating the allocation of advertising dollars to diverse-owned media companies, production houses and content creators, over the next four year.



The company's total investment in diverse-owned partners - including Black, Hispanic, Asian Pacific American, Women and LGBTQ-owned platforms - will more than double, moving from 4% to 10% of national advertising spend between 2021 and 2024, McDonald's USA said in a statement.



Spend with Black-owned properties will increase from 2% to 5% of national advertising spend over the time period.



The company said its new commitments also include long-term partnership investments and actions to help dismantle growth barriers for diverse-owned companies.



