

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc (ERM.L), a B2B information services provider, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax declined 53 percent to 17.5 million pounds from last year's 37.4 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 7.6 pence, down 80 percent from 37.5 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 35.2 million pounds, compared to 39.3 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 26.1 pence, compared to 29.7 pence last year.



Revenue was 155.5 million pounds, down 17 percent from 186.3 million pounds a year earlier. Underlying revenues declined 20 percent.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 5.7p per share, while no interim dividend was declared last year. The final dividend for the financial year 2020 was 11.4 pence per share.



The interim dividend will be paid on June 24 to shareholders on the register on May 28.



