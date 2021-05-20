

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L), a provider of postal and delivery services, Thursday reported that its reported pre-tax profit for the full year surged to 726 million pounds from last year's 180 million pounds. This comprises 398 million pounds profit in Royal Mail and a 328 million pounds profit in GLS.



On an adjusted basis, profit before tax grew to 664 million pounds from last year's 275 million pounds.



While operating profit surged to 611 million pounds from 55 million pounds, adjusted operating profit rose to 702 million pounds from 325 million pounds.



With parcels representing 72 percent of revenue, overall Group revenue grew by 16.6 percent to 12.6 billion pounds. The Group said its full-year performance was driven by strong parcel growth at both Royal Mail and GLS.



