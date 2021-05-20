

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced Thursday the BioNTech Europe GmbH has entered into an agreement with Turkey's Ministry of Health to supply 60 million additional doses of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, with an option for an additional 30 million doses.



In December last year, the two companies announced an initial agreement to provide 30 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Turkey. With the latest deal, the total number of doses to be supplied to Turkey will be up to 120 million, all of which will be delivered in 2021.



Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech, said, 'Our goal is to deliver as many doses of our COVID-19 vaccine as possible to people around the world to help end this pandemic, reduce COVID-19-related hospitalisations and return to a normal life.'



The vaccine, which is based on BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology, was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer. BioNTech is the Marketing Authorization Holder in the European Union.



