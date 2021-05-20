

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $13.59 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $111.25 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.0% to $1.09 billion from $825.63 million last year.



Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $13.59 Mln. vs. $111.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.36 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $1.09 Bln vs. $825.63 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.4 - $1.5 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $5.6 - $6.0 Bln



