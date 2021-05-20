

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) announced Thursday positive topline results from the two trials of the V114 Phase 3 pediatric clinical program.



The company noted that V114, the investigational 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, met its primary immunogenicity and safety endpoints in PNEU-DIRECTION (V114-027) and PNEU-PLAN (V114-024) Phase 3 Pediatric Studies.



These data support the potential use of V114 in healthy infants who may have previously started a pneumococcal vaccination series with the currently available 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or PCV13 (PNEU-DIRECTION), and in a catch-up setting for healthy children who were either pneumococcal vaccine-naïve or who previously received a full or partial regimen with lower valency pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccines or PCV (PNEU-PLAN).



In each study, V114 was generally well-tolerated, with a safety profile comparable to PCV13.



Roy Baynes, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories, said, 'At Merck, our goal is to expand coverage to new serotypes not targeted by currently available pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccines, while maintaining a strong immune response to current vaccine serotypes so as to help sustain progress achieved to date.'



Full results from PNEU-DIRECTION and PNEU-PLAN will be presented at a future scientific congress.



Merck noted that the V114 Phase 3 clinical development program is comprised of 16 trials investigating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of V114 in a variety of populations who are at increased risk for pneumococcal disease. These include healthy older adults and children, as well as people who are immunocompromised or have certain chronic medical conditions.



Merck said its plans are on track for submission of a supplemental regulatory licensure application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in children before the end of the year, pending action on the adult Biologics Licensure Application currently under FDA review.



