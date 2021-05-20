

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corp. (BLL) said that Ball Aluminum Cup is now available for purchase at major retailers across the U.S.



Between May and June, the cups will be available for the first time in more than 18,000 food, drug and mass retailers, including Kroger, Target, Albertsons, CVS and others.



Ball said it expands availability of the first-of-its-kind, 100% recyclable product to consumers nationwide, after rolling out the aluminum cup at major sports and entertainment venues.



Ball noted that it is producing the cups domestically from its dedicated cups manufacturing facility in Rome, Ga. The product is available in 20-ounce and 16-ounce formats.



