

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL):



-Earnings: -$74.1 million in Q4 vs. -$249.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.01 in Q4 vs. -$3.38 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $28.4 million or $0.38 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.73 per share -Revenue: $1.29 billion in Q4 vs. $1.27 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RALPH LAUREN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de