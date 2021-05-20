

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States reported 28541 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the national total to 33,802,324, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. This is lower than the seven-day average of 30206.



With 636 deaths in the same period, the total number of COVID fatalities rose to 601,949. The 7-day average is 613.



Forida reported the most number of cases (2811), while Texas led in COVID fatalities - 58.



A total of 27,299,180 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that almost half of the US population have received at least one vaccine dose against coronavirus, and 38 percent of them were administered the second dose of anti-corona vaccine.



Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill that prevents mask mandates in K-12 schools and stops cities and counties from making it mandatory to wear masks in businesses.



A study led by an international team of scientists shows the pandemic likely contributed to an additional 979,000 deaths in 2020 across 29 high-income countries. Nearly half of these excess deaths occurred in the U.S., according to the study published in the British Medical Journal.



The European Union has agreed to allow vaccinated travelers from countries with low infection rates to enter the 27-nation bloc.



India reported 276,110 new Covid-19 cases and 3,874 virus-related deaths on Wednesday. The country has been consistently reporting more than 3,000 COVID-fatalities since April 28.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de