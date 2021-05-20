

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG said that its shareholders approved all items on the agenda by a large majority in each case: including the resolution on the approval of the new compensation system for the members of the Executive Board and the solution on the granting of approval for the implementation of an employee share program.



The shareholders approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of 1.52 euros per dividend-bearing share for fiscal 2020.



The shareholders elected Stefan Sommer as a new member of the Supervisory Board. The other members of the Supervisory Board, Klaus Mangold, Kathrin Dahnke, Dr. Thomas Enders, Julia Thiele-Sch?rhoff and Theodor Weimer were re-elected for the next term of office.



