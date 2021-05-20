

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP, CP.TO) announced that it sent a letter to Kansas City Southern's Board of Directors calling on them to reject Canadian National's proposal in light of intervening events and reaffirming its commitment to the pro-competitive CP-KCS combination and the achievable, compelling value under the pre-existing merger agreement.



'Since the KCS Board received CN's initial unsolicited proposal on April 20, 2021, CP has been supportive and understanding of the KCS Board's need to fulfill its fiduciary duties to its shareholders and to better understand what CN was purporting to offer. However, as you know, CP has always believed that CN's proposal is illusory and simply an attempt to dismantle the unique, pro-competitive deal that CP and KCS have agreed upon, a deal which provides compelling short-term and long-term value for our shareholders-value that is actually achievable,' Canadian Pacific Railway wrote in its letter.



'While we respectfully disagreed with the KCS Board's decision last week to deem the Revised CN Proposal a Company Superior Proposal, we could understand how the KCS Board might come to that decision given its fiduciary duties. Nevertheless, we have remained confident that the Surface Transportation Board would ultimately reject CN's proposal to use a voting trust, given that allowing CN to close into trust would not be in the public interest,' the company added.



