

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Torn Ranch is recalling one lot of Torn Ranch Organic Dark Chocolate Blueberries because they may contain an undeclared allergen.



The company is recalling one lot code of Torn Ranch Organic Dark Chocolate Blueberries 18 oz. resealable bags sold only at Costco stores in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arkansas. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 036412020169, and the Best Buy date is May 7, 2022 (05/07/22). The lot code for this item is 1271.



People with tree nut allergies may have a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product, the company said. Consumers have been advised to check product they have in their homes and return any product matching the production description, UPC codes, product lot code listed above for a refund.



No other Torn Ranch, LLC. products are included in this recall.



