

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Co. (HAL) said that its shareholders did not approve the advisory resolution on executive compensation.



'The Halliburton Board of Directors is disappointed by the shareholder advisory vote on the Company's executive compensation program..' said Halliburton Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller.



At its annual meeting of shareholders held in Houston, Texas, on May 19, 2021, the shareholders elected all ten nominees to the Company's board of directors and ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as principal independent public accountants for 2021.



The shareholders also approved the proposed amendments and restatements of Halliburton's Stock and Incentive Plan and Employee Stock Purchase Plan.



The Shareholders elected board members Abdulaziz Al Khayyal, William Albrecht, Katherine Banks, Alan Bennett, Milton Carroll, Murry Gerber, Patricia Hemingway Hall, Robert Malone, Jeffrey Miller, and Bhavesh Patel.



The board declared a 2021 second quarter dividend of $0.045 a share on the Company's common stock payable on June 23, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2021.



