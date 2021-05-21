

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK) reported that its profit for fiscal year ended 31 March 2021 increased 38% to 1.29 billion euros from last year. The latest-quarter results included a 294 million euros reversal in net foreign exchange losses on monetary items and a 255 million euros improvement in the fair value of financial instruments, both of these items unrealised and non-cash effected at 31 March 2021.



Profit attributable to Owners of the parent company grew to 1.30 billion euros or 2.296 euros per share from 933 million euros or 1.646 euros per share last year.



Revenue for the year declined to 13.14 billion euros from 14.24 billion euros last year.



The Board proposes to pay a cash dividend of CHF 2.00 per 'A' shar, subject to shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting due on 8 September 2021.



