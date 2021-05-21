

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Banking and wealth management group Investec Plc.(INVP.L) Friday reported that its fiscal 2021 profit before taxation from continuing operations increased to 331.57 million pounds from last year's 310.48 million pounds.



Earnings attributable to shareholders were 268.34 million pounds, compared to last year's 1.14 billion pounds. Earnings per share fell to 24.9 pence from 114.4 pence a year ago.



Earnings per share from continuing operations were 24.9 pence, compared to 17.3 pence a year ago.



Headline earnings per share were 26.6 pence, down from 29.2 pence last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 28.9 pence, compared to 33.9 pence a year ago.



Total operating income, before impairments, declined 9.2 percent to 1.64 billion pounds from last year's 1.81 billion pounds.



Net interest income was 778.11 billion pounds, down 838.57 billion pounds a year ago.



Funds under management or FuM grew 29.8 percent to 58.4 billion pounds from 45.0 billion pounds a year ago.



Further, the board has proposed a final dividend of 7.5p, resulting in a total dividend of 13.0p for FY2021.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to improve from the reported 28.9 pence to between 36 pence and 41 pence.



