

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L), in its role as venture adviser to the SEGRO European Logistics Partnership or 'SELP' joint venture, announced the launch and pricing of an 8 year, 500 million euros senior unsecured Green bond issue for SELP.



The bonds were priced at 90 basis points above euro mid-swaps and have an annual coupon of 0.875 per cent.



The company plans to use the proceeds of the issue to finance and/or refinance Eligible Green Projects as outlined in the SEGRO Green Finance Framework, including the continued development programme, as well as providing funding for general corporate purposes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de