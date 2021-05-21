

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) reported that its net return after tax for the half year Ended 31 March 2021 was 61.6 million pounds or 160.9 pence per share compared to loss of 52.1 million pounds or 136.0 pence per share in the previous year.



Investment income grew to 5.7 million pounds from 0.3 million pounds in the prior year.



Net asset value was 196.9 million pounds or 514.3 pence per share as of at 31 March 2021 compared to 135.3 million pounds or 353.4 pence per share in September 2020.



