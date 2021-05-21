

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UK Markit/CIPS flash composite PMI data is due at 4.30 am ET Friday. Economists forecast the composite index to remain unchanged at 60.0 in May.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it recovered against the franc and the euro, it fell against the yen and the dollar.



The pound was worth 1.4189 against the greenback, 154.20 against the yen, 1.2726 against the franc and 0.8615 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de