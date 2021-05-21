

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google announced plans to open its first ever physical retail store in New York in summer 2021. The new Google Store in Chelsea will offer hardware and services to customers.



The new store will be part of the company's urban campus in the Chelsea neighborhood.



At the Google Store, an extensive selection of products made by Google will be available to browse and buy. These include Pixel phones, Nest products, Fitbit devices, Pixelbooks and more. The customers can also shop online at GoogleStore.com and pick up their orders in the new store.



The company noted that visitors will be able to experience how the products and services work together in a variety of immersive ways.



In a blog post, Jason Rosenthal, VP, Direct Channels & Membership, said, 'We'll have experts on hand to help visitors get the most out of their device, such as troubleshooting an issue, fixing a cracked Pixel screen or helping with installations. It doesn't matter whether you're a longtime Pixel user, are curious about our Nest displays or want to participate in one of the how-to workshops we'll offer throughout the year - our team will be able to provide you with help that's specific and personalized to your needs.'



Google has already experimented with small pop-up stores and booths to sell its products.



Google noted that in-store shopping might be a bit different than what customers are used to due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. For the health and safety of customers and store team, masks, hand sanitation and social distancing will be required in the Google Store. The staff will clean all spaces multiple times a day, and the number of guests inside will be limited.



The company added that it will continue to closely follow the guidance of the local and national authorities to adapt health and safety procedures as needed.



