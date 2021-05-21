

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - John Deere, the brand name of machinery manufacturer Deere & Co., recalled about 90 units of Gator Utility Vehicles for a possible crash hazard and risk of injury, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The company said an error in the Engine Control Unit or ECU software can result in the speedometer and several speed-related safety systems not functioning as designed, that could cause a crash hazard and risk of injury to the operator.



The recall involves John Deere XUV590 and XUV590 S4 Gator utility vehicles, which comes in a combination of green and yellow, olive drab, and camouflage colors. These vehicles have four-wheel suspension with side-by-side seating for two or four people.



'John Deere' and 'Gator' are printed on the cargo box, while the model numbers XUV590 and XUV590 S4 are printed on the hood. The serial number is located on the frame on the rear of the machine above the hitch and begins with 1M0590, the company added.



The company has received four reports of speedometers malfunctioning. However, no reports of injury have been reported so far.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free software update.



The Gator Utility Vehicles were made in the U.S. by Moline, Illinois-based Deere & Co. They were sold at John Deere dealers across the U.S. from October 2020 through April 2021 for between $11,100 and $14,100.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEERE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de