

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former President Donald Trump has alleged that the criminal investigation into the Trump Organisation was a witchunt aimed to block him from running for the 2024 presidential election.



New York attorney general Letitia James had announced earlier this week that her inquiry into the billionaire-turned politician's financial dealings was 'no longer purely civil', but also criminal, working with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.



'There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime,' he said in a statement posted on his newly launched 'Save America' website, in which he describes himself as President Donald J. Trump.



Trump alleged that the New York Attorney General campaigned on prosecuting him even before she was even elected. 'This is something that happens in failed third world countries', according to him.



'These Democrat offices are consumed with this political and partisan Witch Hunt at a time when crime is up big in New York City,' Trump said.



'That is what these investigations are all about-a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of the United States. Working in conjunction with Washington, these Democrats want to silence and cancel millions of voters because they don't want 'Trump' to run again,' he added.



