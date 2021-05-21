1E, innovators in endpoint management, today announced it received a 2 Star accreditation from Best Companies, the second-highest program rating achieved only through an outstanding commitment to workplace engagement. Accreditation also earned 1E a place on three Best Companies lists for the first time, including 'Technology's 50 Best Companies to Work For', the 'UK's 100 Best Mid-Sized Companies to Work For' and in the top 25 of 'London's Best 50 Mid-Size Companies to Work For'.

"Not only is this a testament to the work we do to keep our customers' employees engaged through first-class digital experiences, but it reflects positively on our own practices aimed at ensuring 1E employees remain happy and supported even while working remotely," said Nick Bartlett, Chief People Officer of 1E. "As we make hybrid working a strategic initiative internally, we'll continue to put our employees first, just as we help our customers prioritize their employees."

The Best Companies accreditation program consists of surveying, measuring and analyzing the current status of the workplace via anonymized employee questionnaires. The data and employee feedback is then turned into a comprehensive action plan aimed at overall growth and progress throughout the workplace. Companies participate in the awards every year as an active approach to maintaining employee wellness.

"Participation in this program is part of our commitment to ongoing workplace improvement, which is especially important as we look to expand with the best and most diverse talent in the industry," said Sumir Karayi, CEO and founder of 1E. "With major investments in our people, technology and customers, we've laid the foundation for massive growth in the coming years. Our whole team is striving to improve the lives of knowledge workers worldwide, and their passion and dedication is palpable. There's never been a more exciting time to join the 1E team."

Within the last year, 1E has implemented a number of new initiatives and policies to encourage better communication and engagement during a time of intense change. Specifically, 1E invested in diversity and bias awareness training, while also initiating popular "Open Minds" sessions for the entire company to give their thoughts on topical issues on a weekly basis. The HR team has also hosted several lifestyle and wellness experts to share best practices, while implementing a menu of flexible working options to help align employees' core working hours to personal circumstances. Finally, to assist with onboarding in a remote environment, a buddy scheme was devised along with a new onboarding website to better support new hires.

About 1E

1E, the innovators in endpoint management, supports the work from anywhere enterprise, so employees are secure, empowered, and productive wherever they want to be. The 1E Tachyon Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation and automation that fixes issues, fast and without interruption. It puts employees in control, through self-service, self-heal and sentiment monitoring to understand how they really feel and reduces help desk calls and ultimately costs. That's why more than 1,700 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them manage 14 million endpoints seamlessly. For more information, visit www.1E.com.

