Campaign Writer: Cold Calling is Still a Sales Rep's Best Kept Secret

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2021 / Cold calling has been the subject of a never-ending debate about whether this lead generation strategy is 'dead' and no longer effective. While having been a tried and true method of generating new sales for many businesses, a majority of sales representatives and account executives feel it takes a lot of work and is not worth the time invested. However, top sales professionals swear by using cold calling as their best strategy of choice.



Sales representatives making cold calls from the office. Image Credit: 123rf.com / Wavebreak Media Ltd.

What is Cold Calling?

Cold calling is a telemarketing strategy where sales reps make unsolicited phone calls to potential customers. By making a cold call, the goal is to engage with the person called, tell them about the product, service, or campaign that is being promoted, and get them to commit to a sale.

Sounds easy in theory, however, many sales reps and account executives run the other direction at the thought of having to make cold calls. They choose to use cold email marketing, or Linkedin messages, and other forms of lead generation to wait for prospects to call them.

How Uber Became a Household Name, All from Cold Calling

One of the hottest tech companies for years, may not have become the unicorn tech company it has today, if it was not for cold calling. Uber's cold calling success was highlighted in an article "From Cold Call to $17 Billion Startup: How Uber Got Started With Sales Calls."



"I've said it before. Startups should pick up the phone and call. It turns out one of the core pillars of Uber's success in getting started and validating their idea was good old-fashioned cold calling. Picking up the phone and dialing. True salesmanship," said Steli Efti, Founder of Close.com.

"I went to Google, typed in San Francisco chauffeur or San Francisco limousine, I just filled out an excel sheet and I just started dialing for dollars, right? First ten guys I called, three of them hung up before I got a few words out, a few of them would listen for like 45 seconds and then hung up, and three of them said I'm interested, let's meet. And if you're cold calling and three out of ten say let's meet, you've got something," said Travis Kalanick, Co-Founder and former CEO of Uber Technologies Inc. speaking on the success of Uber's cold calling campaigns.

How to Make a Cold Call: 6 Cold Calling Tips

Masterclass.com penned an article titled "How to Make a Cold Call: 6 Cold Calling Tips" to teach and train sales reps how to make cold calls. They created six useful cold calling techniques sales reps can use to optimize efforts and see results quickly.

Do your research. Prepare for rejection. Know exactly what you want. Think about the kind of call you'd want to receive. Leave voicemails strategically. Follow up.

See the full cold calling article on Masterclass.com.



Cold Calling was discussed in Issue #142 of Contact Finder magazine. Image Credit: Contact Finder.

