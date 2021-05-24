

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc. (EFX) said that it has promoted Lisa Nelson to President of Equifax International, reporting directly to CEO Mark Begor, and serving on the company's senior leadership team.



Nelson has held roles of increasing responsibility at Equifax since 2011. She is currently Group Managing Director of Equifax Australia/New Zealand.



Equifax also announced that Melanie Cochrane will replace Nelson as Group Managing Director of Equifax Australia/New Zealand based in Sydney. Cochrane joins Equifax after a very successful career with American Express where she most recently served as General Manager of Merchant Services for Asia Pacific.



