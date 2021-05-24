

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc (ERM.L), a B2B information services provider, announced Monday the acquisition of Relationship Science or RelSci for $7.4 million.



RelSci is a global relationship-mapping data provider serving financial, professional services and not-for-profit organisations. Its platform contains over 9 million profiles of global business leaders and senior management. In fiscal 2020, the company generated sales of $8.3 million.



According to Euromoney, the highly complementary, strategic acquisition adds further scale to its rapidly expanding People Intelligence business.



Following integration and further investment, the acquisition is expected to deliver accelerated growth over the medium-term.



The combination gives Euromoney a leading position in the people and wealth intelligence markets.



James Lavell, CEO People Intelligence, Euromoney, said, 'The acquisition of RelSci is another highly complementary addition to the Group and demonstrates our continued focus on building scale in our 3.0 People Intelligence business.'



