

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production and retail sales increased in April, data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



Industrial production grew 44.5 percent annually in April. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Manufacturing output accelerated 50.6 percent yearly in April and mining and quarrying output rose 2.3 percent. Electricity output and water supply gained by 11.5 percent and 20.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial output fell 9.2 percent in April.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial output increased 44.7 percent in April.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales increased 21.1 percent yearly in April, after a 22.9 percent decline in the same month last year. Economists had expected a 27.2 percent growth.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales decreased 7.7 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

