

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Monday despite lingering inflation worries and China's warning against excessive speculation in commodities.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,033 after finishing marginally lower on Friday.



Cineworld rallied 3.4 percent. The company said its U.K. cinemas attracted more people than expected in its first weekend of reopening, following a months-long lockdown.



Airline Wizz Air Holdings edged up 0.3 percent and easyJet gained more than 1 percent despite Germany's public health institute on Friday declaring Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region.



Ryanair rose half a percent. Belarusian opposition activist Roman Protasevich was arrested after a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land in Belarus over an alleged bomb scare.



Clothing retailer Ted Baker was little changed after reiterating its 2023 financial targets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

