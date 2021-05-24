

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corona, New York-based Milan Provisions Co. Inc. is recalling around 6,000 pounds of Jalapeno chorizo sausage products made using pork ingredients produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The recall involves 14-oz and 22-oz vacuum-packed packages containing 'MILAN PROVISIONS MEXICAN BRAND MADE IN NEW YORK CURED CHORIZO JALAPEÑO' with expiration dates of 'JUN 12 21', 'JUN 13 21', 'JUN 14 21' and 'JUN 15 21.'



The heat-treated, not fully cooked, not shelf stable jalapeno chorizo sausage items were produced from April 13 through April 16, 2021. The affected products bear establishment number 'EST. 4335' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in New York.



The recall was initiated after the agency discovered that the company received pork trim product from a retail butcher facility that is not federally inspected and used it in production of the chorizo product.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Consumers are urged to throw away the affected products or return to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls, Tinley Park, Illinois-based Otten's Seafood Inc. recently called back around 46,804 pounds of Siluriformes fish or catfish citing that the products were produced, packed, and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de