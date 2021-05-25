

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) reported that its loss after tax for the six months ended 31 March 2021 widened to 338.5 million pounds from 287.6 million pounds last year, due to revaluation deficits in both the wholly-owned portfolio and the Longmartin joint venture. Loss per share was 93.1 pence compared to a loss of 93.6 pence in the prior year.



EPRA earnings amounted to 2.1 million pounds, 23.2 million pounds lower than for the same period last year, predominantly due to the impact of the pandemic, which has resulted in reduced revenue, increased charges for expected credit losses and impairments and increased property costs.



Net property income declined to 26.5 million pounds from 46.2 million pounds in the prior year.



At 31 March 2021, EPRA vacancy was 15.8 million pounds and represented 11.9% of portfolio ERV, an increase of 1.7% over the period, primarily due to scheme completions. Of the total, available to let space decreased by 0.7% to 8.4% of ERV and, encouragingly, the amount of space under offer had increased from 1.1% to 3.5% of ERV, reflecting improving occupier sentiment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

