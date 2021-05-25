

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) announced that it has appointed Paul Keel as the Group's Chief Executive Officer and to the Board, effective immediately.



The Board also announced that Andy Reynolds Smith would step down from his position as Chief Executive Officer and from the Board with immediate effect. Andy would continue to be available up until the end of the fiscal year to ensure a smooth handover.



Paul Keel previously worked at 3M Co. between 2004 and 2020, within the US and UK. During this period, he led a number of global businesses including the $5 billion revenue Consumer Business Group, as well as several enterprise-wide functions including Strategy & Business Development, Marketing & Sales, as well as Manufacturing & Supply Chain. Also, Paul served in senior roles at General Electric, McKinsey & Company and General Mills.



Further, the company noted that it remains committed to the separation of Smiths Medical. The company stated that it is 'actively engaging with all options to maximise value for all stakeholders and to provide the company with an enhanced platform for future growth.'



